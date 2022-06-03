Third flight with Ukrainian refugees landed in Canada. PHOTOS

A third government-chartered charter flight with Ukrainian refugees has landed in Halifax, Canada.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Canadians are reopening and warmly welcoming Ukrainians fleeing Putin's unjustified war in their homeland. We will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure that Ukrainians have the support they need to find security in Canada and succeed in new communities. "said Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser.

The minister personally met the refugees at the airport with the Prime Minister of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston. Dozens of volunteers also helped the passengers in every possible way.

The flight departed from Warsaw, where it took away 319 Ukrainians who wanted to get to the province of Nova Scotia for free. Earlier, similar charter flights took Ukrainian refugees from Warsaw to Winnipeg in Manitoba and Montreal in Quebec.

It will be recalled that in mid-March, Canada announced the opening of a temporary migration program for Ukrainian asylum seekers, which allows them to live and work in Canada for three years. Ukrainians can also apply for free accommodation for the first two weeks upon arrival and for financial assistance.

Read more: Men who fled war want to be deprived of their citizenship - bill











