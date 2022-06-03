Mariupol defender "Orest" was awarded Grand Press Photo 2022. PHOTOS
Dmitry Kazatsky ("Orest"), a defender of Mariupol and fighter of the Azov Regiment, was awarded the prestigious Polish Grand Press Photo-2022 award for his photo from Azovstal.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Telegram channel Operative AFU.
"We believe that Dmitry will receive this diploma in person during next year's competition. We will be waiting for him alive and well," said Veronika Mirovskaya, head of the Grand Press Foundation, during the awarding ceremony.
