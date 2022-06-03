Russians wounded 3 civilians in Donetsk region during day on June 3 - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day, three civilians were wounded by enemy shelling in the Donetsk region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Tеlegram by head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On June 3, as a result of the Russian shelling, three civilians were wounded: 2 - in Soledar and 1 - in Vasylivka," - wrote the head of the OVA.

According to him, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

According to an infographic published by Kyrylenko, 464 civilians have been killed and 1,214 wounded since the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Donetsk region.

