USA handed over to Ukrainian security forces almost 90 units of automotive equipment. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET

The United States transferred about 90 pieces of automotive equipment to Ukrainian border guards and police.

This was stated in Тwitter by US Department of State, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The Law Enforcement Technical Assistance Division (INL) supports the Border Guard and National Police by providing vehicles. In addition to armored vehicles, INL has donated 25 Mitsubishi L200s, 35 Renault Dusters, 16 4x4 armored personnel carriers and 13 trucks."

Read more: New US defense assistance to Ukraine will be announced in coming days - State Department

