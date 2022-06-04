Troops of Russian Federation fired at Korabelny district of Mykolaiv, three were lost, four wounded, - mayor Senkevych. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers continue to fire at residential quarters of Mykolaiv.

The mayor of the city Oleksander Senkevych reported about it on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, this morning the Ship district was hit again.

"As of 3:00 pm, three people are known to have died (two of them died at the scene of the shooting, one died on the way to the hospital). Four more people were also injured - doctors are fighting for their lives," he said.

In addition, as noted, it is known in advance about three damaged high-rises.

"We are currently collecting detailed information. I will be able to tell you more later," he said.

