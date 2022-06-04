Third strike of Russian aircraft on Sumy region: plane fired 6 missiles. PHOTOS

This afternoon the enemy plane which came from the Russian village of Mykolaivka made 6 rockets launches across the border territory of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports.

The missiles exploded on the outskirts of one of the settlements of the Shostka district of Sumy region.

This is the third strike with the use of aircraft today. Three hours earlier, a Russian drone had dropped two explosive devices in the Velykopysarivskyi district of Sumy region. And about 4 o'clock in the morning the enemy aircraft made 6 launches of the rocket which exploded on the outskirts of border settlements of the Sumy area.







In addition, the Ukrainian border has been shelled with mortars from Russia three times today. In one case, the racists dropped 8 mines on the territory of Shostka district of Sumy region. In two more cases, the enemy dropped 19 mines on the territory of the Novgorod-Siversky district of Chernihiv region.

