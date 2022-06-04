ENG
French police are investigating anti-Ukrainian graffiti and swastikas. PHOTOS

On the eve of the football tournament in support of Ukraine, unknown people painted anti-Ukrainian inscriptions and swastikas in several places in Lille, France.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth".

The inscription "No Ukraine" was found on the fence of the stadium where the football tournament in support of Ukraine was held. Two swastikas were painted next to each other. The facade of the Ukrainian Refugee Association, which organized the event, and their minibus were similarly painted, with a swastika on one side and a Star of David on the other.

Mayor Martin Aubrey described the inscriptions as pro-Nazi and pro-Russian.

"I strongly condemn this act. The city will file a complaint, as always in such cases," she said.

Because of this, they decided to postpone the charity match.

