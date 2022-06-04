ENG
International Legion of Defense of Ukraine reported death of 4 of its fighters. PHOTOS

The International Legion of Defense of Ukraine, in which foreign volunteers are fighting for our country, announced the death of four of its fighters.

As Censor.NET informs about it with reference to Legion's Facebook page.

The dead volunteers were citizens of the Netherlands, Germany, France and Australia.

"We want to honor the memory of our brothers Ronald Vogel, Michael O'Neill, Bjorn Benjamin Clavis, and Wilfried Blerio.

They chose to defend Ukraine's sovereignty. They decided to fight and show the enemy that the values of freedom and democracy that the civilized world now defends together cannot and will not be erased by missiles or artillery.

"The Ukrainian people and the Armed Forces of Ukraine pay tribute to the sacrifices of foreign heroes who came to protect the Ukrainian people from this barbaric invasion, as well as to defend freedom and democracy everywhere," the statement said.

