Occupiers load Ukrainian grain on ships in Sevastopol every day, - media. PHOTO

On June 3, two small bulk carriers of the "river-sea" class began loading near the grain terminal in Sevastopol Bay.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Krym.Realii .

On the northeastern shore of Dock Bay, which is part of the great Sevastopol Bay, near the berth of the grain terminal "Avlita" there are two bulk carriers, whose names cannot be read due to the great distance to them. Above the ships hangs a white haze - this is usually the case when loading grain.

Read more: Senegal's President goes to Putin to negotiate unblocking of Ukrainian grain

On June 1, a reporter observed another, larger bulk carrier under a grain load.

Earlier, Krym.Realii reported that convoys of trucks were transporting Ukrainian grain seized by Russia in the occupied territory of Zaporizhia and the Kherson region to the occupied Crimea.