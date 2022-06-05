Russians fired at "Azot" in Severodonetsk, police and post office buildings - in Lysychansk, there are victims, - Haidai. PHOTOS

On June 4, the Russians fired on Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Ustynivka, Vrubivka, and Toshkivka from artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Gaidai.

"Yesterday morning a woman was killed in an attack by the Russian army in her apartment in Lysychansk. Two men were injured on the same day in the same city. They were given first aid and taken to the hospital. Unbelievable efforts, but we managed to evacuate three residents of the region to another region. In the current circumstances, even such isolated rescues are extremely important," the statement said.

Air strikes by Ka-52 helicopters were inflicted in the Hirska and Myrna Dolyna districts, and by Su-25 planes in Ustynivka. A missile strike from the Tochka-U complex was fired at Lysychansk.

Significant damage is known in the Hirska, where 13 houses were damaged. There are five in Lysychansk, as well as the Ukrposhta and the police department building. In Severodonetsk, after the artillery shelling, the premises of the shop of control and measuring devices and automation on the territory of the association "Azot" were damaged. Information on other settlements is still being clarified.

Now, with the support of artillery, the Russian army continues to storm Severodonetsk, controlling the eastern part of the city. Besides, the enemy tries to lead an offensive in the direction of Nirkove - Mykolaivka.







