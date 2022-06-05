In occupied Mariupol, inhabitants are compelled to stand in line for water for several days, - Andriushchenko. PHOTO

The racists predict a further reduction in water supplies due to natural causes.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Now to get drinking water you have to register in the queue. The queue is two days. That is, now drinking water at best once every two days. The main reason - falling water levels in natural sources of water intake. Further reduction of water supply due to natural causes - summer heat - is forecast.

Humanitarian aid from the occupiers has already been reduced. Now it is issued exclusively to people of retirement age. To everyone else solely through "work". The practice of eating for work has resumed.

Young people are forced to help mobile patrols, including In filtration measures. For refusal, they threaten to mobilize the DNR army. Mariupol is being purposefully and systematically transformed into a ghetto for Ukrainians," the statement reads.

