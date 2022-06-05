Rockets fired at Kyiv from Caspian Sea - Air Force. PHOTO

On the morning of June 5, the enemy fired several missiles in the direction of Kyiv from the Caspian Sea.

As Censor.NET reports, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

"At about 06:00, the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Center Air Command found them and fired on them - one cruise missile was destroyed.

According to preliminary data, the racists launched missiles from Tu-95 aircraft from the Caspian Sea, "the statement said.

