ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14265 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
27 456 62
war (20387) Kyiv (1677) shoot out (8787) rocket (1131)

Rockets fired at Kyiv from Caspian Sea - Air Force. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

On the morning of June 5, the enemy fired several missiles in the direction of Kyiv from the Caspian Sea.

As Censor.NET reports, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

"At about 06:00, the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Center Air Command found them and fired on them - one cruise missile was destroyed.

According to preliminary data, the racists launched missiles from Tu-95 aircraft from the Caspian Sea, "the statement said.

Rockets fired at Kyiv from Caspian Sea - Air Force 01

Read more: Missile strikes were struck on objects of "Ukrzaliznytsia" in Kyiv, - Leshchenko

Rockets fired at Kyiv from Caspian Sea - Air Force 02

Читайте на "Цензор.НЕТ": Ракетних ударів було завдано по об'єктах "Укрзалізниці" у Києві, - Лещенко

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 