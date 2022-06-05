Russians fired on Donetsk from Grad, Smerch, and Tochki U. There are victims, - National police. PHOTOS

Fifteen strikes were recorded from aircraft, Point-U missile systems, Grad and Tornado multiple rocket launchers, artillery, and tanks. 14 civilian objects were destroyed. At the scene of the shelling, law enforcement officers gathered evidence of Russian war crimes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

"Russian troops beat the settlements of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Svyatogorsk, Kostiantynivka, Soledar, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Novoselivka 1, Pervomaiske, Hostre, Netaylove, Khrestyshche, Vremivka," the statement said.





Reported damage to 7 private houses, 2 high-rise buildings, a utility company, a children's camp, a factory, and two religious buildings. The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.