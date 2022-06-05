"Inevitability of punishment is principle that Ukraine will teach Russian state," Zelenskyi said. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi stressed that Ukraine would show Russia on the battlefield that it would not conquer our state.

The head of state reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"The inevitability of punishment is the principle that Ukraine will teach the Russian state. But above all, we must teach it on the battlefield that Ukraine will not be conquered, that our people will not surrender and our children will not become the property of the occupiers," the statement said.

