In Mykolaiv as result of rocket blows of Russian occupiers' warehouses with grain meals are burning. PHOTO

In Mykolaiv on Saturday, June 4, the Russian occupiers fired missiles at a warehouse with grain meals - there the fire broke out.

The Mykolaiv mayor Olexander Senkevich reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

In Mykolaiv as result of rocket blows of Russian occupiers warehouses with grain meals are burning 01

"Apart from the residential quarter, yesterday the Russian occupiers fired on an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv. As a result, warehouses with grain meals caught fire there. Rescuers are still putting out the fire," the statement said.

In Mykolaiv as result of rocket blows of Russian occupiers warehouses with grain meals are burning 02
In Mykolaiv as result of rocket blows of Russian occupiers warehouses with grain meals are burning 03

The fire broke out on an area of ​​10 thousand square meters, 11 units of equipment, and 50 firefighters were involved in its elimination.

See more: Troops of Russian Federation fired at Korabelny district of Mykolaiv, three were lost, four wounded, - mayor Senkevych. PHOTO

In Mykolaiv as result of rocket blows of Russian occupiers warehouses with grain meals are burning 04

In total, the fire destroyed two warehouses. There are no victims.

