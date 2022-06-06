Zelensky visited positions of Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhya. PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the positions held by Ukrainian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhya direction.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram of Zelensky.

" Zaporizhzhya. Forward positions of our defenders. Thank you to each and every one who defends Ukraine. For your great job, for your service, for protecting all of us," the message noted.

