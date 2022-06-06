Consequences of shelling of Hulaypole by occupiers: 6 people injured, buildings damaged. PHOTOS

From June 4 to 5, the rashists fired on Hulyaypole in Zaporizhzhya. As a result, 6 people were injured.

This was stated in Telegram by press service of Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Russian army soldiers continue to destroy the homes of residents of Hulyaypole and local civilian infrastructure. Six people were injured as a result of the armed attack. The police received seven reports on the consequences of artillery shelling," the report reads.

From June 4 to 5, the enemy hit high-rise buildings and private homes of Hulaypole residents. Rocket attacks caused a fire in many premises, the blast wave blew out windows and doors. People's garages and other outbuildings were also damaged.

In addition to the homes of citizens, the Russian invaders fired on other local infrastructure. The local dental office and grocery store were damaged. The premises were left with ruined roofs, shattered walls and broken windows.

Read more: About 60% of Zaporizhzhya region territory is temporarily occupied by Russians, - Head of RMA Starukh





