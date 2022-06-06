In Kherson, occupiers staged fatal accident. PHOTOS

The Russians rammed the car of local residents in a stolen car. Two Kherson residents died

Censor.NET reports about it with reference to "Suspilne".

The accident happened on Ushakov Avenue.

The Russian military raced at a red light in a stolen SUV and drove into a Kherson car. It is currently known about 2 dead locals. According to unconfirmed reports, four more people were taken to hospital.

A Russian serviceman, who was driving an SUV, got out of the broken glass of the car and fled the scene in an armoured car "Tiger".

Due to the fact that the occupiers cut off communication in the city, eyewitnesses were unable to call an ambulance in time.

Read more: Second filtration prison was discovered near Mariupol - Andryushchenko. MAP



