Red Book species of fish is dying in Sea of Azov. PHOTO

In the Sea of Azov due to the actions of the occupiers began to die Red Book species. A dead Tub Gurnard, a rare fish also known as the Sea Rooster, has already been found on the coast.

As Censor.NET reports, the director of the Azov National Nature Park Dmytro Volovyk announced this on his Facebook page.

On June 5, the world celebrated the Day of Environmental Protection. "Unfortunately, there is nothing to congratulate on the Day of Environmental Protection ... Throughout the history of the Azov National Natural Park, there has been no case of recording the shameful fact of the death of the Tub Gurnard in the Sea of Azov. The orcs surpassed themselves here as well. I hope that very soon ORCS as an INVASIVE species of our ecosystem will disappear from our territory. Glory to Ukraine!!!!" it is told in the message.

As you know, the racists staged a real catastrophe in Mariupol: complete unsanitary conditions, mines at sea and other consequences of the "Russian peace" are destroying the ecosystem of the Sea of Azov.