Russians launched missile strike on Kurakhove. Among dead and injured are children - National Police. PHOTO

The occupiers fired on 15 settlements. Among the killed and wounded civilians are children. 29 civilian objects were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

"Russian troops beat the settlements of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Chasiv Yar, Mykolaivka, Mariinka, Kurakhove, New York, Orlivka, Pisky, Bohoyavlenka, Pervomaiske, Netaylove, Georgiyivka, Berkhivka. The enemy fired from missiles, artillery, rocket launchers "Hail", "Smerch" and "Urahan". At least 16 private and 7 apartment buildings, a poultry farm, an enterprise, etc. were damaged," the statement said.

The city of Kurakhove was hit by a rocket. The Russians destroyed three five-story buildings. Explosives technicians and an investigative task force are working on the site. Police are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

