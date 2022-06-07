ENG
Two people blown up in mine in Kyiv region. PHOTO

Two people blown up in a mine in the Polissya community of the Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region.

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv OVA Oleksiy Kuleba, informs Censor.NET.

"Yesterday in the Polissya community, local residents, despite the ban on entering the forest and the presence of warning signs, went to collect firewood and blew up a mine. Fortunately, no one was killed. People received minor injuries," said the head of OVA.

