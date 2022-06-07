Former "DNR member" who tried to get job in AFU in Zhytomyr region is detained, - SSU. PHOTO

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a former DNR militant who wanted to be called up for military service in the combat unit of the assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

As it is noted, the pre-trial investigation established that the participant in the criminal proceedings is a native of the Donetsk region. In 2019, he took an oath of allegiance to the so-called "DNR" and during the year served in the military as part of one of the illegal armed groups of this terrorist organization.

"Then he entered the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government in transit through the Russian Federation. At the end of 2021, he voluntarily applied to the local military enlistment office to join the Armed Forces. Before that, he had to study in one of the airborne assault units near Zhytomyr. However, thanks to the work of the Security Service of Ukraine, he managed to expose it and prevent it from penetrating the ranks of the Armed Forces," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the attacker is currently detained.







See more: Russian man who killed civilian in Kyiv region has been identified. This is sniper of 15th Motorized Rifle Brigade Ilyin - Venedyktova. PHOTO

SSU investigators informed him of the suspicion under Part 1 of Article 258-3 (participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization) and Part 2 of Article 260 (participation in the activities of illegal armed groups) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"The real goal of the suspect's" ardent desire "to serve in the army is also being established. Among other things, the ex-militant connections with the so-called" DNR "pseudo-special services and the possibility of his cooperation with them are being monitored," the SSU added.