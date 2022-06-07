ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12871 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
9 206 14
charity (55) war (20436) aid (1513) servicemen (1072)

Young Ukrainian soldier Serhii Paliy, who defended Donbas, is fighting oncology and needs help. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

A young Ukrainian soldier, Serhii Paliy, who defended his homeland in the Avdiivka area, is currently struggling with a terrible disease and needs our help.

This was reported on Facebook by user Eva Tur, Censor.NET informs.

Serhii himself tells about the history of the disease on his Facebook page.

"He is a very brave and glorious fighter, he defended his homeland in the Avdiivka area, he is a very good droner. A year ago, he and I learned at about the same time that we had oncology. I was successfully operated on by a doctor with golden hands, Serhii was operated on in hospital. I have recovered, and Serhii continues to fight desperately for his life. Please help Serhii to win his life," Eva Tur said.

Young Ukrainian soldier Serhii Paliy, who defended Donbas, is fighting oncology and needs help 01

Watch more: Putin is blackmailing world with threats to food security, - Blinken. VIDEO

Details for help:


PrivatBank: 4731 2196 1406 0303 або 5168 7450 3076 0497
Serhii Paliy

Monobank: 4441 1144 2497 5538

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 