Rashists destroyed 105 health care facilities in Ukraine. Most - in Donetsk region, - Ministry of Health. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian army is shelling medical institutions in Ukraine, violating numerous international conventions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Health.

Rashists destroyed 105 health care facilities in Ukraine. Most - in Donetsk region, - Ministry of Health 01

"The medical infrastructure of the Donetsk region has suffered the most - 74 medical institutions have been destroyed in the region (these figures are given without taking into account the health care facilities in the temporarily occupied Mariupol). The estimated cost of rebuilding the destroyed medical infrastructure in Ukraine will be over UAH 34 billion," the statement reads.

