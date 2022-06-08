Zaporizhya RMA showed consequences of another shelling of Hulayipole by russians. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The city of Hulayipole continues to suffer from shelling by the Russian occupiers. Numerous destructions are fixed.
This was reported in the Zaporizhia regional military administration, informs Censor.NET.
"Yesterday, June 7, the settlement was attacked again by racists. Many civilian objects were destroyed. Information about the victims is being clarified," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...