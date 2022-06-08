Zaporizhya RMA showed consequences of another shelling of Hulayipole by russians. PHOTOS

The city of Hulayipole continues to suffer from shelling by the Russian occupiers. Numerous destructions are fixed.

This was reported in the Zaporizhia regional military administration, informs Censor.NET.

"Yesterday, June 7, the settlement was attacked again by racists. Many civilian objects were destroyed. Information about the victims is being clarified," the statement said.





Read more: Russian occupiers wounded three people and kidnapped three in Zaporizhia















