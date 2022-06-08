Defenders of Ukraine are destroying enemy from Caesar ACS, obtained from France - General Staff. PHOTOS

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are grateful to the people and the top military and political leadership of France for their help and support in the fight against the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"The ideas of freedom, equality, brotherhood and sisterhood, which were and are at the heart of the strong stone foundations of the French Republic, have always been one of the cornerstones of Ukrainian soldiers who have fought for an independent, sovereign Ukraine for centuries," said in the General Staff.

The Armed Forces expressed gratitude to the people of France, President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne, the French Parliament, Defense Minister Sebastian Lecorne, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic General Thierry Burcard, French Foreign Minister and Foreign Minister.

Read more: Rashists are conducting propaganda poll in Kherson region - intelligence

It is noted that the Ukrainian artillery soldiers have mastered the French ACS on the CAESAR wheeled chassis and are effectively destroying the enemy.

CAESAR is a new generation self-propelled artillery installation that allows you to hit the enemy at a distance of 20 km or more from the front line with high accuracy.









