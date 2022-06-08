Already identified 9 Russian executioners who set up basement of death in Yahidne in Chernihiv region, - Venedyktova. PHOTOS

The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Security Service and the State Bureau of Investigation, has already established 9 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces involved in the atrocities in Yahidne. All of them were informed about the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova on her Facebook page.

"Terrible March of the occupation. The invaders drove the residents of Yahidne out of hiding. People were forced to undress outside in the cold - looking for patriotic tattoos and military underwear. And in their homes during the so-called "searches" the Russian military swept away washing machines, televisions, microwaves, electric kettles. Mobile phones were confiscated from the villagers, threatening that if they found them hidden, every 5th man would be executed.

The occupiers drove more than 300 people into the cramped basement of the village school. The Russian headquarters was set up in the school, so civilians became their "living shield" - a guarantee of non-aggression. The youngest prisoner was 1.5 months old, the oldest - 93. In total, there were 77 children in the dungeon," said in a statement.

Venedyktova noted that "people were forcibly detained in inhumane conditions: tightness and suffocation, complete darkness, hunger and thirst, complete unsanitary conditions." As a result, 10 civilians died in the basement from March 9 to 28.

"Also at this time, 17 more people were killed by the Russian military in Yahidne.The captives kept a register of deaths right on the basement wall. The Russian military was not allowed to bury less than five of the dead. Violation of this ban opened fire on civilians, from which people had to hide in excavated graves," the Prosecutor General added.

Evidence of involvement in the crimes was collected against: Siin-ool Suvan - Commander of the 1st Mortar Platoon of the Mortar Battery 55115 RF, Aigarim Mongush - Private 3rd Mortar Platoon of the 2nd Mortar Battery VF 55115 RF, Nazi Mongush 2nd Mortar Battery HF 55115 RF, Eres Oorzhak - Corporal of the 3rd Mortar Platoon of the 2nd Mortar Battery HF 55115 RF, Arian Hertek - Private of the 2nd Mortar Platoon of the 2nd Mortar Battery HF 55115 RF - Sayan Khomushko of the 2nd mortar platoon of the 2nd mortar battery of the RF 55115 RF, Ivan Oorzhak - serviceman of the 3rd mortar platoon of the mortar battery of the 2nd mechanized brigade of the military unit 55115 RF, Chayan Chinan - serviceman of the 2nd mortar battalion of the 2nd mortar platoon of the 2nd mortar platoon military unit 55115 RF, Kezhik-ool Shaktar-ool - a serviceman of the 1st mortar platoon of the mortar battery of the 2nd mechanized brigade of the military unit 55115 RF.

















