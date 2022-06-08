ENG
New Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada has assumed her duties. PHOTO

The new Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Yulia Kovaliv has officially assumed her office

As Censor.NЕТ informs, she announced  this on facebook.

She presented her credentials to the Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency Mary Simon. 

"It is a great honor and responsibility to represent Ukraine on the diplomatic front today.

She thanked Her Excellency for supporting Ukraine from the first days of Russian aggression, for the attention to our country and the encouragement to share our challenges of the war with Canada and the Canadians.

She was touched by the sign of Her Majesty's attention and solidarity - the Kokum flower handkerchief, the first Ukrainian ornament of which was brought to Canada, is part of the cultural heritage of Canadian indigenous peoples and today a symbol of solidarity with Ukraine," wrote Yulia Kovalev.

