ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10110 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine War
19 630 35
war (20472) Armed Forces HQ (2597) weapons (2435) USA (3694)

In California, M777 howitzers are being shipped to Ukraine, - Armed Forces General Staff. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

The state of California is loading M777 howitzers into US Air Force planes to send to Ukraine.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, citing General headquaters of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In California, M777 howitzers are being shipped to Ukraine, - Armed Forces General Staff 01

"The US Department of Defense has officially announced that "the M777 towed 155-mm US Marine Corps howitzer is being loaded onto the US Air Force's C-17 Globemaster III at the Marsh Air Reserve, California as part of US security assistance to Ukraine", - the statement said. 

See more: "Mi-17 for Ukraine is already being loaded on basis of US Air Force," - OP. PHOTO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 