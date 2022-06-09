ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15742 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
994 1
Donetsk region (1917) Pavlo Kyrylenko (367) war crimes (661)

During June 8, as a result of attacks 4 people died, 11 - wounded, - Donetsk RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

On Wednesday, June 8, four people were killed and 11 others were wounded in enemy shelling of Donetsk region.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was announced though telegram by the head of regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"Over June 8, the Russians killed four civilians in Donbass - three in Kurakhove and one in Avdiivka. Another 11 civilians were injured today. In addition, one person wounded in Luhansk region received medical treatment in Kostiantynivka", - Kyrylenko wrote.

In addition, "we managed to clarify the information about the four victims in Mariupol, including two children."

The exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

See more: Russians killed 4 and wounded 7 civilians in Donetsk region during June 6 day - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

During June 8, as a result of attacks 4 people died, 11 - wounded, - Donetsk RMA 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 