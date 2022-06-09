During June 8, as a result of attacks 4 people died, 11 - wounded, - Donetsk RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

On Wednesday, June 8, four people were killed and 11 others were wounded in enemy shelling of Donetsk region.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was announced though telegram by the head of regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"Over June 8, the Russians killed four civilians in Donbass - three in Kurakhove and one in Avdiivka. Another 11 civilians were injured today. In addition, one person wounded in Luhansk region received medical treatment in Kostiantynivka", - Kyrylenko wrote.

In addition, "we managed to clarify the information about the four victims in Mariupol, including two children."

The exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

