Russian Army (6153) war (20063) shoot out (8650) Pogrebinskyi (1) Donetsk region (1876) Konstiantynivka (61) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (447)

Russian troops fired on residential sector of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, one house was completely destroyed, man died. PHOTOS

Photo

On June 9, at about 8 pm, the Rescue Service received a report of shelling of the private housing sector in the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Firefighters reportedly found that one house had been completely destroyed. Rescuers organized the evacuation of the victims.

"During the analysis of the debris, rescuers found the body of the dead man. The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region involved 16 people and 3 units of equipment," the statement said.

Russian troops fired on residential sector of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, one house was completely destroyed, man died 01
Russian troops fired on residential sector of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, one house was completely destroyed, man died 02
Russian troops fired on residential sector of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, one house was completely destroyed, man died 03

