Occupiers fire at border settlements of Chernihiv region with artillery and mortar, - OK "North". PHOTO

The occupiers continue to fire on the border settlements of the Chernihiv region from the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

It is noted that from 07:20 to 07:40 observers recorded 11 explosions (arrivals) from the artillery in the direction of Gremyach.

"There are no casualties among personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

It is also reported that from 08:15 to 08:20 in the direction of Mikhalchyna Sloboda 10 explosions (arrivals) were recorded, probably from a 120 mm mortar.

Around 09:30, information was also received from the local population about 2 explosions in the area of ​​08:50 - 08:55 in Gremyach, probably from a 120 mm mortar.

"There are no losses among personnel and equipment. There are no losses among the local population, the non-residential building is damaged," OK North added.