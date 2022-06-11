Russians hit Vrubovka with flamethrower system, entered Orikhovo, storming Severodonetsk, - Haidai. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers hit Vrubovka with a flamethrower system, entered Orikhovo, stormed Severodonetsk, and destroyed infrastructure.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on the telegram.

"Information on the number of victims in Vrubivka in the Popasna community is being clarified. At night, the enemy used a flamethrower jet system - many houses burned down. Five residents of Lysychansk, who have been injured in recent days, have been hospitalized in Dnipro and Lviv hospitals," the statement reads.







Watch more: Wagner base in occupied Luhansk region was destroyed, only one racist survived - Haidai. VIDEO











Read more: Fighting in Severodonetsk continues, Armed Forces inflicted fire defeat on occupiers in direction of Nirkovogo and Mykolaivka, - Haidai. PHOTO













