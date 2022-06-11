ENG
Sumy region was again fired upon with mortar from territory of Russia, - Zhyvytskyi. PHOTO

Russian troops continue to fire on Sumy region from its territory.

The head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmitro Zhyvytsky reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

It is noted that at half-past one in the morning, the enemy damaged the houses of civilians in Vorozhba and power lines with mortar fire from its territory.

"About 5 arrivals, windows were broken in several houses and walls. Fortunately, people were not injured," the statement said.

Zhyvytskyi also informs that closer to the first hour of the night, the Russians struck 8 times with a mortar on the territory of the Shalygin community. There are no casualties or damage.

Read more: Enemy shelled Sumy region with mortars and heavy artillery, one person was killed - Zhyvytsky

