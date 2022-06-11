ENG
For days troops of Russian Federation struck 16 blows on Donetsk region, and there are victims and destruction, - National police. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops struck 16 strikes in the Donetsk region. Crimes documented.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

Police said 30 civilian objects were damaged and infrastructure destroyed. There are wounded and dead among the civilian population.

"During the past 24hrs, Russian troops have attacked 13 settlements: Avdiivka, Zalizne, Mykolaivka, Novomykolaivka, Vysokoivanivka, Cherkaske, Pershotravneve, Sukha Balka, Ptyche, Karpivka, Gornyak, Netaylovo, Novobahmutivka," the statement reads.

The enemy fired on civilians with tanks, small arms, heavy artillery, mortars, missiles, and Urahan, Grad, and Tornado multiple rocket launchers.

According to police, 30 civilian objects were destroyed: 14 - residential buildings, power lines, transformer substations, forests and garages.

Russian war crimes have been documented. Police have launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 (violation of the laws or customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

