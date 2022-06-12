ENG
Rashists hit "Urahanamy" on Donetsk region, there are dead and destruction, - National police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The occupiers killed and wounded civilians in the Donetsk region. 20 civilian objects were destroyed - the enemy targeted residential buildings and the livelihood system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police.

"Russian troops hit the settlements - Toretsk, Siversk, Avdiyivka, Ptiche, Bogoyavlenka, Orlivka, New York. Beaten with artillery and multiple launch rocket systems "Hurricane".

Fifteen private houses, a coke plant, and an electric substation were damaged, leaving 335 settlements without electricity," the statement said.

The enemy fired two cluster shells at two villages in the Ugledar community. In Novoukrainka, the Russians attacked 7 private homes from "urahans". Two houses and a shop - in the Bohoyavlentsi.

Watch more: Occupiers hit from "Tochka-U" on Soledar in Donetsk region. VIDEO

