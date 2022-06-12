"I just did everything to survive" - miraculously saved fighter with call sign Fin needs help with treatment. PHOTOS

Dmytro Fin is an experienced fighter who now jokingly calls himself a military Robinson.

A joint group of National Guard and Armed Forces fighters was tasked with occupying a certain height and conducting reconnaissance on the ground. During the second task, the military was spotted and "covered".

Finn and the platoon commander of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign "Socrates" rescued a wounded brother when he was wounded.

"First in the right hand. I help to pull the wounded with my left hand. In the right - a machine gun ready.

And here, in front of my eyes, the receiver of the machine gun explodes into pieces, a combat spring falls out. I see that the index finger hangs motionless. Direct hit directly to the weapon! Then I managed to put on a turnstile. Then a heavy blow to the forehead. It was as if they had snorted well with a sledgehammer. His eyes clouded. As it turned out, the bullet hit right in the helmet. And she just ricocheted off her head. But these were still relatively light wounds, so we continued to pull our brothers!

And here's another hit in the left hand. The bullet hit him in the joint, killing him. Then she "traveled" through the body and came out below the collarbone. The left hand hangs motionless. It is good that the courageous and cold-blooded "Socrates" put a tight turnstile on me. That's how he saved his life! I could no longer pull the wounded. And even a strong "Socrates" would not pull the two of us out… And around us a fierce battle. Bullets whistle, mines and grenades explode. The guys from the forest tell me on the walkie-talkie that they can't reach us because of the shelling. We heard on the walkie-talkie that another of our comrades was wounded in the face, "the fighter said.

He began to lose consciousness: "I seemed to close my eyes for a moment, and when I opened it - around no one. Neither "Socrates" nor the wounded comrade. Where I am, where to move - I do not understand. There is no way to raise your head - not to be found and shot, as if in a shooting range. And only wheat around. I have no more weapons, only knives. Phone with maps of the area from the commander. I well understood that I would not be able to reach my relatives with such injuries on my own. At least get to the position on the hill. So randomly past in a westerly direction. To get to the "pants". It is good that there were still traces of military shoes on the ground. Apparently, our guys who retreated. And I followed those tracks."

Finn managed to get to the landing, which he was more or less familiar with. He began to see the military, which he tried to reach for rescue. Now he believes that this allowed him not to freeze. Also found a source of fluid.

"In the lowlands of this forest and bright, where I got in my" travels "- a swamp that has not yet dried up, - says the fighter. - And there in the swamps, clay and fireplaces - water. Finally water! I sipped it in big gulps. Then he found some trace of a military boot. There are also drops of water. It was thanks to this water that I regained my strength a bit. Because the thirst didn't just bother me, it set me on fire. The whole body was on fire. Still trying to somehow get out of that bright. And he fainted and snorted down from a height of three meters. When I woke up, my chest hurt a lot. And again he felt something sticky dripping down his body. Doctors later explained that I had both lungs well. The wounds were bleeding on the body. Both old and new."

The wounded left arm was so swollen that the hospital could not take off his military jacket, and the watch simply stuck tightly into his body.

"Honestly, I was afraid of only one thing - not to die like a dog somewhere in the bushes. So that none of the family knew where the grave was. To find only foxes, stray dogs and crows. That's why he ordered himself: crawl, move to live. That's how I crawled the second night, even colder. Again so as not to freeze… But the forces became less and less. Honestly, I already foresaw the worst. I felt sorry for my parents, wife, boys… But I decided to fight to the last breath," says Fin.

The next morning, he was found by scouts from the 80th Assault Brigade, who were inspecting the site of a recent battle. The photo was posted on Facebook by Max Bugel on May 25.

The paratroopers provided first aid and injected painkillers. The evacuation was complicated by shelling.

"Later I learned that Socrates, unfortunately, died during that battle. But the first wounded comrade, whom I also rescued, survived! He also wandered through forests and plantings in search of our guys. But I found it by walking to the village and the highway," Finn said.

The soldier had his left arm amputated and his right finger shot. Pneumothorax began to develop in the lungs, and kidney problems caused by kidney problems. There is more than one operation ahead.

"What helped you survive? Miracle, God's grace, strength of will, hardening of the body, endurance and faith. Was it a feat? I just did everything to survive! I will tell about all this history briefly. In cinema, such adventures are always heroically romantic and pathetic. And in life, everything is much more prosaic, difficult and tragic," Finn said.

