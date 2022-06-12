5 895 7
Consequences of Russian artillery shelling of villages in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine
On the morning of June 12, the Russian military fired on the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.
According to the investigation, at about 4:00 am on June 12, 2022, the Russian occupiers fired from artillery at the village Chornohlazivka of Bohodukhiv district. The shelling damaged a number of households.
At about 9:00 am, the Russian military opened fire on the village. Felling of Bohodukhiv district, which led to damage to residential buildings.
Pre-trial investigation has been launched in two criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...