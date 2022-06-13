During June 12 in Donetsk region 1 person died, 3 more wounded, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS
The head of Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko published information about the dead civilians in the region.
As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was written in his telegram.
"On June 12, the Russians killed one civilian in Soledar, and wounded three others. It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha," the statement said.
