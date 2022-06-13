Shelling of residential building in Chernihiv: tank gunner Kulikov will appear in Ukrainian court. PHOTOS

A Russian tank gunner will appear before a Ukrainian court over the shelling of a residential building in Chernihiv.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, prosecutors of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against the gunner of military unit 41659 of the 35th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 41st All-Military Army of the Russian Armed Forces for violating the laws and customs of war.

"Investigators and prosecutors have gathered enough evidence that on February 26, following an illegal order from the battalion commander, the gunner turned the turret of the T-72B tank towards a residential building on the outskirts of Chernihiv and fired at it with a 125-mm high-explosive projectile," she said.

The Prosecutor General emphasizes that the high-rise building was not for military purposes and was not used for military purposes.

"The accused in the case, Mykhailo Kulikov, was detained due to the concerted actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is currently being held in a pre-trial detention center," she said.










