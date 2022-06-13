ENG
war (20121) Kyiv oblast (417) occupation (1571) victims (593) Nebytov (50)

Bodies of seven civilians tortured by Russian military are found in Kyiv region, - National police. PHOTOS

Mass burials of executed civilians were found today at the former positions of the Russian army near the village of Myrotske, Bucha district, Kyiv region.

The chief of police of the Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

Bodies of seven civilians tortured by Russian military are found in Kyiv region, - National police 01

"7 Russian civilians were tortured and then brutally shot in the head. Many victims had their hands tied and their knees shot.

Bodies of seven civilians tortured by Russian military are found in Kyiv region, - National police 02

Bodies of seven civilians tortured by Russian military are found in Kyiv region, - National police 03

We are currently working to identify the dead," said a police officer.

Bodies of seven civilians tortured by Russian military are found in Kyiv region, - National police 04

