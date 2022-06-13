Bodies of seven civilians tortured by Russian military are found in Kyiv region, - National police. PHOTOS

Mass burials of executed civilians were found today at the former positions of the Russian army near the village of Myrotske, Bucha district, Kyiv region.

The chief of police of the Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"7 Russian civilians were tortured and then brutally shot in the head. Many victims had their hands tied and their knees shot.

See more: Mariupol will be liberated, as in 2014 - Zelensky. PHOTOS

We are currently working to identify the dead," said a police officer.

Read more: Polish Foreign Ministry on possible visit of Macron and Scholz to Ukraine: We must work so that they do not put pressure on Zelensky about Russia's concessions