For day as result of attack by occupiers 60 buildings are destroyed in Donetsk region, there are victims and wounded, - National police. PHOTOS

Last night, the Russian occupiers fired on 8 settlements in the Donetsk region: Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Dobropillya, Tonenke, Novoselivka Persha, Netaylove, Kurakhivka and New York.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police.

There are casualties and injuries as a result of the shelling.

"Rashists beat with cruise missiles, multiple launch rocket systems "Grad", "Urahan", "Smerch", artillery, tanks. Three times the enemy struck at Avdiivka from "Grad" with magnesium incendiary elements. And at night Dobropillya suffered. The Russians launched a long-range supersonic cruise missile X-22 "Burya" in the city.



60 civilian objects were destroyed - 40 residential buildings (9 of them are apartment buildings), humanitarian aid warehouse, school, primary care center, kindergarten, stadium, dentistry, hotel, cafe, shops, garages and outbuildings," they said

