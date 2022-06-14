Troops of Russian Federation fired at 5 settlements in Mykolaiv area, there are victims, - National police. PHOTO

Last night enemy troops fired at five settlements in the Mykolaiv area, there are victims, the police records consequences.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

It is noted that during the day of June 13, Mykolayiv, Bereznehuvate, Lymany, Lepetykha and Chervonyi Yar were under regular shelling.

"Damage to three private houses, a supermarket and other civilian infrastructure has been established. The final information is still being determined," the statement said.

It is also noted that law enforcement officers record every fact of hostile attacks on our land, damage and destruction of civilian buildings and infrastructure. Pre-trial investigations into war crimes cases are ongoing.

