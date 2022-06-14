ENG
Bombed apartment, destroyed playground - consequences of enemy shelling Stepnogorsk Zaporizhia region. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on June 13, the troops of the Russian Federation once again fired at the settlement of Stepnogorsk of the Zaporizhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"The apartment was bombed and the playground was destroyed. These are the consequences of another enemy shelling in the town of Stepnogorsk, Vasylivka district, Zaporizhia region. On Monday morning, the enemy stormed a high-rise building where only civilians live. The building was shelled from all sides. It was at this time that the peoples collected the water they brought them," the statement reads.

It is noted that timely shelter in shelters saved lives.

"One shell hit the technical floor, the other directly into the apartment on the eighth floor. The occupier's artillery also destroyed the playground in front of the house," the RMA added.

Bombed apartment, destroyed playground - consequences of enemy shelling Stepnogorsk Zaporizhia region 01
Bombed apartment, destroyed playground - consequences of enemy shelling Stepnogorsk Zaporizhia region 02
Bombed apartment, destroyed playground - consequences of enemy shelling Stepnogorsk Zaporizhia region 03
Bombed apartment, destroyed playground - consequences of enemy shelling Stepnogorsk Zaporizhia region 04
Bombed apartment, destroyed playground - consequences of enemy shelling Stepnogorsk Zaporizhia region 05

