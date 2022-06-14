Planes of Russian oligarchs manage to circumvent sanctions and fly over Europe, - Welt. MAP

Planes of Russian oligarchs continue to fly over Europe to circumvent sanctions. Journalists managed to record about 30 such flights.

According to the German newspaper Welt, before the British authorities arrested the plane of the billionaire, head of the investment company Millhouse Eugene Schwidler, who is considered a friend of billionaire Roman Abramovich, he flew eight times within the European Union, including in German airspace. Schwidler's plane last flew to London from Hamburg on March 18.

The plane of another Russian oligarch, Alisher Usmanov, took off from Munich on February 28 (the day after the airspace closed). At the same time, another plane was flying from Florence to Tashkent.

The plane, registered in San Marino and operated by a Swiss company owned by Russian businessman Albert Avdolyan, flew from Nice to Istanbul on March 2.

Another plane with Luxembourg registration, owned by oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, also managed to leave Europe in April. The plane took off from Basel, crossed EU airspace and landed in the Kazakh capital Nur Sultan.

In addition, the helicopter of billionaire Alexander Zanadvorov flies freely in France. At least eight flights have been recorded since the sanctions were imposed.

Such flights of business jets and helicopters are possible because they are registered outside Russia and belong to non-Russian companies. The publication points out that it is difficult to track oligarchs' planes due to non-transparent ownership structures, fictitious companies, and offshore companies.

