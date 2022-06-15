Fighting continues in Severodonetsk, Toshkivka and Vrubivka area. Troops of Russian Federation made unsuccessful offensive near Mykolaivka and Zolote-3, - Haidai. PHOTO

Fighting continues in Severodonetsk, Toshkivka and Vrubivka, there are many wounded in Lysychansk

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, in the last two days only six residents of Lysychansk and two people from Zolotyi were hospitalized in hospitals in other regions of the country.

"It's getting harder, but our military is holding back the enemy from three sides at once. They are defending Severodonetsk and not allowing it to advance to Lysychansk. However, the Russians are close, which is hurting the population and destroying houses. The occupiers fired on buildings near the former Donsoda plant and several houses nearby. The situation is similar in the area of ​​the Glassworks. At least eight homes were damaged on June 14 in the city. 14 houses were destroyed in the Hirske. In Severodonetsk, the enemy once again aimed at "Azot". In particular, the checkpoint of the enterprise was damaged. High-rise buildings located closer to the chemical giant are being destroyed. The enemy is weaker in street battles, so it opens artillery fire, which destroys our homes," Haidai said.



















Read more: Up to 560 people are hiding in Severodonetsk "Azot", - mayor Stryuk

Serious damage, according to the head of Luhansk region, in the surrounding villages. What was recorded during the past day - destroyed six houses in Nyrkovo, four - in Mykolayivka, three - in Viktorivka.

In addition, air strikes were reported on Bila Gora, Ustynivka and Metolkin.

Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Toshkivka, Ustynivka, Borivske, Metolkine, Bila Hora, Mykolaivka, Vrubivka were fired at with mortars, artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian army had an unsuccessful offensive near Mykolayivka and Zolotyi-3.