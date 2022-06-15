ENG
Consequences of enemy's shelling of Apostolove in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The night shelling of the Apostolove took the lives of four civilians.

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

He published a photo of the aftermath of the enemy shelling of Urahaniv.

"Apostolove after a night enemy attack that took the lives of four people," Reznichenko wrote.

See more: Apostolivska community of Dnipropetrovsk region was fired from "Urahans", there are 4 dead. In Novomoskovsk area - 2 "arrivals", - Reznichenko. PHOTO

Consequences of enemys shelling of Apostolove in Dnipropetrovsk region 01
Consequences of enemys shelling of Apostolove in Dnipropetrovsk region 02
Consequences of enemys shelling of Apostolove in Dnipropetrovsk region 03
Consequences of enemys shelling of Apostolove in Dnipropetrovsk region 04
Consequences of enemys shelling of Apostolove in Dnipropetrovsk region 05

