Consequences of enemy's shelling of Apostolove in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTO
The night shelling of the Apostolove took the lives of four civilians.
The head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.
He published a photo of the aftermath of the enemy shelling of Urahaniv.
"Apostolove after a night enemy attack that took the lives of four people," Reznichenko wrote.
