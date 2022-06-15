ENG
New stamp will be with "tractor troops", - "Ukrposhta". PHOTO

"Ukrposhta" will issue a new stamp called "Good evening, we are from Ukraine!". In the vote, the second place went to a sketch with Putin, the third - with the band "Kalush".

This was reported in "Ukrposhta", informs Censor.NET.

Almost 834,000 Ukrainians took part in the voting. More than 340,000 of them voted for the sketch with a tractor pulling Russian military equipment.

Well, our people have chosen to work in a way that is familiar to everyone. Light will always overcome darkness, and honest work - theft. And for this it is not necessary to have tanks, because "in their house and the truth and strength, and will ", - it is told in the message of the press service of" Ukrposhta ".

The new postage stamp will be issued in a month.

New stamp will be with tractor troops, - Ukrposhta 01

