Since beginning of Russian invasion, Biden has announced 11 tranches of military aid to Ukraine for almost $ 4.6 billion. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, US President Joseph Biden has announced 11 tranches of military aid worth almost $ 4.6 billion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter account of the US Embassy in Kiev.

"Since the beginning of Putin's war against Ukraine, US President Joseph Biden has announced 11 tranches of military support for Ukraine, and each aid package contains what Ukrainians need to defend their country," the embassy said.

Since beginning of Russian invasion, Biden has announced 11 tranches of military aid to Ukraine for almost $ 4.6 billion 01
Since beginning of Russian invasion, Biden has announced 11 tranches of military aid to Ukraine for almost $ 4.6 billion 02

