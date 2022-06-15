Bodies of dead Mariupol residents lie in heat on asphalt. PHOTOS

A photo of the so-called "morgue", which the occupiers set up near the Metro hypermarket in captured Mariupol, has been published.

The photos are published on Telegram channel "Mariupol now", Censor.NET reports.

According to the channel, the pictures were taken a few days ago.

WARNING! REVIEW OF PHOTOS IS NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN, PREGNANT WOMEN AND PERSONS WHO ARE IN VULNERABLE PSYCHOLOGICAL CONDITIONS.



